Youth’s body recovered from roadside in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: A body of a youth has been recovered from roadside in Janaka village of Jajpur district in Odisha this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Jenasamanta, son of Maheshwar Jenasamanta who is a teacher in a nearby school. Jitendra was serving for the Indian Border Security Forces.

Reportedly, Jitendra returned to his village from Hydearabad three days ago. On Monday evening, he went out of his house but did not return till late night.

Following this, his family members went out to search for him but were not able to trace him.

However, the locals spotted his body was recovered from a roadside in the village this morning and immediately informed to his family and local police.

On getting the information, Brahmabarada Police team arrived at the spot and, recovered his body and sent the body for autopsy.

The deceased’s father Maheshwar Jenasamanta has alleged that his son has been killed. Based on the allegation the cops have initiated a probe into the matter.