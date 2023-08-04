Youth’s body found in pond in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: The body of a youth was recovered from the pond at Mahulpada village under Belpahar police limits of Jharsuguda district on Friday morning.

The youth has been identified as Bansidhar Kisan, a native of Mahulpada village.

Reports say, Banshidhar had gone to take bath in a pond and went missing. The family started looking for him as he did not return back home after a long time. Some onlookers spotted the body floating in the pond and informed the police regarding it.

Later, the Belpahar police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.