Gajapati: The body of a youth was found in a canal near Laxminagar in Parlakhemundi of Gajapati district today morning.

The youth has been identified as Dhanajani, a native of Laxminagar area, was working in a poultry farm.

According to sources, some locals spotted the body of Dhanajani floating in the canal with a bicycle. They immediately informed the Parlakhemundi police.

After being informed, the police reached the spot and retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy to Parlakhemundi District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Though the exact cause behind the youth’s death is yet to be ascertained. The Parlakhemundi police have started probe into the matter.