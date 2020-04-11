Balasore: A 32-year-old youth was allegedly murdered in Odisha’s Balasore. His dead body was found in a pool of blood near Sainpur under Sadar Police Station area. Family member of the deceased has alleged it to be a murder.

The deceased has been identified as Chakradhar Barik of Sekhapatna area.

As per the report, the deceased went outside last night and did not return. On Saturday morning his dead body was found in a pool of blood near Saipur. The locals intimated the matter to Police. Police seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

A case has been lodged in this connection and Police have launched a manhunt to trace the miscreants as the deceased’s family members have lodged an FIR alleging it to be a murder.