Youth’s body found floating in Canal in Jajpur

The body of youth was found floating in the canal behind Singhapur Kharasorta Mahavidalaya under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur

By Abhilasha 0

Jajpur: The body of youth was found floating in the canal behind Singhapur Kharasorta Mahavidalaya under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur district on Sunday morning .

The deceased identified as Priyaranjan Dhal of Olei village under Chandanpur panchayat.

Reports say, some villagers who were on their way to the canal, spotted a body floating tied with a rope to a tree and informed about the incident to the police.

Later, the Binjharpur police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

Family members of the deceased allege that he has been murdered.

Also Read: Unidentified Body Found Floating In Canal In Cuttack

You might also like

Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha as low pressure becomes well marked

Fake cosmetics worth Rs 10 lakh seized from 5 shops in Odisha’s Berhampur

ATM loot in Balasore of Odisha, probe underway

Odisha to experience heavy rainfall till October 4, orange alert to 11 districts for…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans