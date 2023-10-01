Youth’s body found floating in Canal in Jajpur
Jajpur: The body of youth was found floating in the canal behind Singhapur Kharasorta Mahavidalaya under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur district on Sunday morning .
The deceased identified as Priyaranjan Dhal of Olei village under Chandanpur panchayat.
Reports say, some villagers who were on their way to the canal, spotted a body floating tied with a rope to a tree and informed about the incident to the police.
Later, the Binjharpur police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.
Family members of the deceased allege that he has been murdered.