Youth’s body found floating in Canal in Jajpur

Jajpur: The body of youth was found floating in the canal behind Singhapur Kharasorta Mahavidalaya under Binjharpur police limits of Jajpur district on Sunday morning .

The deceased identified as Priyaranjan Dhal of Olei village under Chandanpur panchayat.

Reports say, some villagers who were on their way to the canal, spotted a body floating tied with a rope to a tree and informed about the incident to the police.

Later, the Binjharpur police reached the spot and have started a probe into the matter.

Family members of the deceased allege that he has been murdered.

