Youth’s body found after 3 days in Kanjhari Dam in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Body of a youth has been recovered after 3 days in Kanjhari dam under Keonjhar Sadar police limits here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Prateek Mohanty resident of Bhalukipatala under Sarapasi Panchayat of Ghata Gaon block of the district.

According to reports, On last Friday, Prateek parked his bike near the dam and allegedly jumped into it.

Soon, the local people informed the police and the Fire brigade team. On being informed, both the teams reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation, but the effort was in vain as the Fire brigades were unable to locate Prateek due to the strong stream of water.

In the meantime, Prateek’s family members had also lodged a missing complaint in the police station.

However, after three days, the lifeless body of Pateek was found floating in the water. Soon, the local people informed the police station and Fire fighters. Later, the police and firefighters reached the spot, seized Prateek’s body.

Besides, the police sent Prateek’s body for autopsy. In the meantime, the police has initiated a probe into the matter to find the reason behind Prateek’s death.