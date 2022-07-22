Youth turns migrant labourer to support treatment of mother’s kidney ailment, himself fall victim

Jajpur: A youth who was working as a migrant labourer to support treatment of his mother’s kidney ailment, himself became victim of kidney disease.

The incident took place in Patra sahi of Pritipur in Binjhapur area.

Nabaghana Patra works as a labourer. Few years ago, his wife Malli fell victim of a serious kidney disease.

Accordingly, a lot of money was required for her treatment. While income of Nabaghana was not sufficient to meet the expense of the treatment, their son Kanhu decided to work as a labourer so that he can financially support treatment of her mother.

Accordingly, Kanhu moved to Tamil Nadu and worked as a labourer.

However, recently he also became a victim of kidney disease.

The poor family has already spent a lot of money for treatment of Kanhu’s mother.

So, it is not possible on the part of the family to afford the treatment. While it is impossible to arrange two times’ meal for the family, it is not possible for the family to make money for treatment of the kidney ailment of the mother and the son.

So far, the treatment is going on with little help by the relatives and friends. Yet that is not enough.

At this juncture, the family has sought help from general public as well as the government.

Meanwhile, the district collector has assured that, the affected family should visit the CDMO so that arrangements can be made in the district head quarter hospital.

In such circumstances, if anybody wants to donate to support the treatment of the mother and son they can send money.

Details:

Phone pay/Google pay no. 7504787164 in the name Gudu Patra

or Account Number: 379601000002898

IFSC: IOB0003796