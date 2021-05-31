Odisha: Youth tortured at Rehab Centre for making love marriage

By WCE 5
youth tortured in Udala Rehab centre odisha

Mayurbhanj: A youth was allegedly tortured at a Rehabilitation centre in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. As per complaint, he was tortured for making love marriage.

As per reports, Suman Rai of Tangana village under Raj Berhampur Police limits had married a girl after falling in love with her. However, family members of the girl were against the relationship. Hence, they said to be intentionally sent him to the Drug de addiction and psychological rehabilitation centre where he was allegedly tortured. Later, Suman’s friend somehow managed to get him out of the Rehab centre following which he has complained about it in the police station.

As per Suman, the staff of the rehabilitation centre forcibly abducted him and took to the Rehab centre in a car after manhandling him. In the Rehab centre while they did not provide food, they also tied his hands and legs and confined him in a room. The Rehab facility staff allegedly said that if Suman abandons the nuptial relationship with the girl (whom he married) then they would free him from the centre.

It has also been complained that Suman also attempted to commit suicide by consuming phenyl due to torture at the Rehab centre.

Despite our best effort, we are yet to get reaction of the staff at the Rehab centre in this matter.

Also read: Man Hacks Woman In Capital City Of Odisha In Broad Daylight, Targets Jewellery: Watch
You might also like
State

Covid-19 Odisha Recovery Tally Stands At 6,80,932 As 10,405 More Patients Recover on…

State

CMHO Karauli Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon For 665 COVID Health Assistant & COVID…

State

Odisha: Yellow Warning For 14 Districts, Thunderstorm Alert For 8 Districts

State

Dr Achyuta Samanta founded ‘Art of Giving’ wins 2021 MacJannet Prize for Global…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.