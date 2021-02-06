Youth Tied To Pole, Thrashed On Suspicion Of Child Thief In Odisha

Bhadrak: A youth was tied to an electric pole and thrashed by the locals on suspiscion of child theft near Chhapolia in Bhadrak district of Odisha.

According to reports, the locals spotted a man walking around near Chhapolia. Some locals stopped him in suspicion of being a child thief but they were not able to understand the language he was speaking.

Hence the locals tied him to an electric pole and checked his bag. One iron rod along with several weapons were found in the bag following which the crowd gathered and thrashed him.

On being informed, the police rushed to the scene. The young man was untied and taken to the police station for questioning.

The young man was mentally unstable, informed the police.