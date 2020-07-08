Youth thrashes sister-in-law to death over family dispute in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur town: In a sad development, a youth allegedly killed his sister-in-law after thrashing her repeatedly over family dispute in Jajpur of Odisha. The incident took place in Mogulpur under Markandapur Police limits in Jajpur district.

The deceased has been identified as Mataji, wife of Kailash Jena of Mogulpur village.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between Bhaskar, younger brother of Kailash Jena and his sister-in-law Mataji. The verbal spat turned ugly when Bhaskar repeatedly thrashed Mataji and fled from the scene.

After getting information IIC of Jajpur Police Station Ashis Kumar Sahu reached the spot with team and seized the dead body and sent it for autopsty.

A case has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway.