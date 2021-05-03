Balasore: In an unusual incident a youth thrashed his sister-in-law (bhauja) at the paddy field while his father attacked his own elder son with a sharp weapon on Monday in Balasore district of Odisha.

The victim man and his wife have been admitted to hospital in critical condition. The incident took place in Kantalia village under Kamarda Police limits in this district.

The victims have been identified as Sapan Padhiary and his wife Ranjita.

As per reports, Ganga Narayan Padhiary and his elder son Sapan Padhiary had past enmity over sharing of land and its yield. Sapan had harvested the land that he had got as his share. As the crop is ready, Sapan was harvesting the crops with the help of a Harvester machine today in his land.

At this moment, Sapan’s father Ganga Narayan and his younger brother Biju went to his paddy field and asked to handover the harvested crop to them. However, as he denied his father and younger brother attacked him. His own father attacked him with a sharp weapon (katuri) and tied him with a rope.

After getting information about the fight, Sapan’s wife ran to the land to rescue her husband. However, her brother-in-law (Diara) Biju chased her and thrashed at the paddy field.

This shocking happening of a father attacking his own son, tying him with rope and forcibly taking away the crop, has become the matter of discussion in the area.

The fight has been recorded and the video has gone viral on social media.

After getting information Kamarda Police reached the spot and rescued the wife and husband and sent them to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, as their condition deteriorated they were shifted to Balasore Head quarter hospital. Further investigation of the case is underway.

