Youth thrashed to death by his father in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Kuchinda: In a shocking incident, a man thrashed his son to death in Tirkey pada of Badakhalia village in Garposh panchayat under Bamra block of Sambalpur district in Odisha on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Asim Tirkey (19) of Badakhalia village.

As per reports, a verbal duel erupted between the father and son which later escalated into a heated argument. The son was said to be in an inebriated state. In a fit of rage the accused person took out a bamboo and attacked his son. As a result Asim died on the spot.

It has also been reported that the deceased used to quarrel with his father almost everyday in an inebriated state.

Following an intimation, Kuchinda Police rushed to the spot and took the accused father into custody. An FIR has been lodged at Govindpur Police Station in this matter.

The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway into the case.