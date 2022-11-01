Youth thrashed to death at drug rehab centre in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly beaten to death at a drug rehabilitation centre in the capital city of Odisha. A complaint has been lodged in this matter at Khandagiri Police station while the locals have demanded arrest of the culprit.

The deceased youth has been identified as 38 year old Rajiv Srichandan of phase 2 in Dumuduma in the Bhubaneswar. He was working in the Treasury office.

As per reports, Rajiv had been admitted to a Drug Rehabilitation centre located in Kolathia area of Bhubaneswar on last October 24th. However, today his body has been recovered. It has been alleged that he was thrashed to death at the Drug Rahab centre.

The locals have demanded justice in the matter and sought punishment for the wrongdoers.