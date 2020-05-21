Baghamari: A youth was mercilessly beaten up in broad day light on a busy street in Odisha’s Khordha district. The incident took place in Podadiha village under Baghamari Police Station of Khordha district. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Ramesh Chandra.

As seen in the video, a group of miscreants are brutally beating up a youth with sticks.

As per reports, a tractor collided with a car following which some people manhandled the tractor driver. Later, as owner of the tractor intervened into the matter he was mercilessly thrashed on the road, as seen in the video.

The victim has been admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Mother of the victim has lodged an FIR against the miscreants in Baghamari Police Station.

Investigation of the matter is going on, said Khordha SP Ajay Pratap Swain.