Youth thrashed by locals while trying to meet with girlfriend in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: A youth has been beaten by the locals while trying to meet with his lover in Mansinghpatna village under Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha.

Reportedly, the youth of Sahidpur village was in love with a girl of Mansinghpatna village. However, due to some unknown issue the love birds had split apart.

Thereafter, two days ago the girl had visited to her relative’s house with her family. The youth immediately landed up at her relative’s house along with his friend.

Unfortunately, the girl’s family and relatives caught the youth red handed while he was trying to have a conversation with the girl. The enraged family members thrashed the youth along with his friend and later handed over them to the Mangalpur police.

The cops have detained the two youths and initiated an investigation into the matter.

