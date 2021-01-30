Youth Stabs Lady School Teacher Before Trying To Kill Self In Nayagarh Of Odisha

Nayagarh: A youth reportedly stabbed a lady school teacher before trying to kill himself by slitting his own throat at Godipada village of Odisha’s Nayagarh district this evening.

One Sukant Behera, who is a resident of Pattamundai area in Kendrapara district reportedly attacked the lady teacher of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School in Godipada with a sharp weapon when she was at her rented house.

Later, Behera also slit his throat with an aim to commit suicide.

A group of locals including the house owner of the lady tried to intervene and take control over the youth. But, in the process, three of them also sustained injuries as they got cut by the sharp weapon.

All of them said to have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition.

While the exact reason behind the crime is yet to be known, it is suspected that the accused might have attacked the teacher after she refused his love proposal.

The lady teacher, who is said to be a native of Brahmagiri area Puri district, has been teaching in the school for the last eight years.

The local police, meanwhile, has started a probe into the matter, said sources adding that the lady has received grievous injures on her head.