Bhanjanagar: A miscreant brutally murdered a youth after stabbing him several times in full public view in a village in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday. The live video of the murder has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the murder was done merely for Rs. 2000. The incident took place in the Barida (A) village under Kabisuryanagar in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Tukuna Chhatei of Bhatapada village. The accused has been identified as Radhakrushna Sahu of A Barida village.

As per the video, when the accused was brutally stabbing the deceased with a small knife, a lot of people were witness to it. Even some people were passing on the same road without paying heed to the crime that was being done in broad day light.

Of course, a woman tried to restrain the accused and she repeatedly attacked him with a broom, but the miscreant did not pay heed to her. The deceased tried his best to save himself but in vain.

After getting information Kabisuryanagar Police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. Further investigation of the case is underway.