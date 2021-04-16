Youth stabbed to death in full public view in Ganjam dist of Odisha: Watch

By WCE 5
kabisuryanagar live murder

Bhanjanagar: A miscreant brutally murdered a youth after stabbing him several times in full public view in a village in Ganjam district of Odisha on Friday. The live video of the murder has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the murder was done merely for Rs. 2000. The incident took place in the Barida (A) village under Kabisuryanagar in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Tukuna Chhatei of Bhatapada village. The accused has been identified as Radhakrushna Sahu of A Barida village.

As per the video, when the accused was brutally stabbing the deceased with a small knife, a lot of people were witness to it. Even some people were passing on the same road without paying heed to the crime that was being done in broad day light.

Of course, a woman tried to restrain the accused and she repeatedly attacked him with a broom, but the miscreant did not pay heed to her. The deceased tried his best to save himself but in vain.

After getting information Kabisuryanagar Police rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: Shocking! Cobra rescued with its mouth glued in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar: Watch

You might also like
State

Antique Shivalinga found from Baitarani River in Jajpur district of Odisha

State

Police To Take Gangster Suleiman Haider On 7-Day Remand

State

952 More Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha

State

Odisha Chief Secretary Directs To Intensify COVID Preventive And Enforcement…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.