Youth stabbed near Tamando Police station in Odisha Capital

Youth stabbed in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: A youth was allegedly stabbed near Tamando Police Station in the capital city of Odisha on Wednesday evening. He has been admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

While name of the victim is yet to be ascertained, he is from Baliapada area, sources said.

As per reports, the miscreant attacked the youth with a sharp knife and snatched away his mobile phone as well as cash money from him.

After committing the crime the unidentified miscreant fled the scene. He has reportedly hid in the nearby cashew forest.

After being alerted, Tamando Police rushed to the crime scene, rescued the victim and sent him to AIIMS Hospital for treatment.

Police have launched a man haunt to nab the culprit.

More information awaited.

