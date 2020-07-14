Youth stabbed in broad day light in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar
Representational Image Pic Courtesy: latestly.com

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking development a youth was stabbed by three miscreants in broad day light on Tuesday near ISKON temple in Nayapalli area in the capital city of Odisha. The victim has been rushed to a hospital.

The victim has been identified as Abhinash Pradhan.

As per reports, three persons came out of a BMW Car and attacked a youth. They reportedly stabbed him after the youth failed to side the vehicle that he was driving to give pace to the BMW.

A case has been lodged in this connection at Nayapalli Police Station. The injured youth has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Further details awaited.

