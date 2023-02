Nabarangpur: In a shocking incident, a youth has tried to kill himself in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Monday.

According to reports, the youth allegedly slit his throat and tried to jump from the patient attendant restroom at Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

This created a major ruckus in the hospital premises. The fire services personnel reached the spot and after much effort and rescued him.

Further details on the health of the youth is awaited.