Youth shot late at night in Balasore, critically injured

Balasore: A person was shot by a miscreant late at night in Balasore.

As per reports, the incident took place in Arta Kabiraja Road in Balasore.

The victim has been identified as Kamal Kumar Das.

When the victim was shot, the bullet hit his eye. He was severely injured and was rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital, Balasore in critical condition.

As his condition kept deteriorating, he was shifted to Cuttack.

According to the updates received, the accused who shot the victim was apprehended and arrested by the police at 3:30 AM today.

