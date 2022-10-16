Youth shot dead in Odisha’s Dhenkanal District

Dhenkanal: A youth has been shot dead near Kankana village on the left side of Rengali canal under Kamakhyanagar police station limits here in Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Minakitan Dalei as a resident of Kanapura village under Kamakhyanagar police limits.

According to reports, he was shot dead while returning after completing his work form Tata mines in Jajpur.

Later, the local people spotted the lifeless body of Dalei along with his scooter on the spot and immediately notified the local cops.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent Dalei through an ambulance to Kamakhyanagar hospital for treatment.

However, he was declared dead by the doctors of the hospital.

In the meantime, the police are yet to find out the reason behind his death and who shot Dalei under what circumstances.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter to catch the accused of the incident.