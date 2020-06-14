Khordha : A youth was gunned down by four miscreants near Dadhimachhagadia village under Sadar police limits in Khordha on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Lala Pradhan of the same locality. He was engaged in stone mining in the region.

According to reports, four bike-borne miscreants fired at Lala and fled the spot. The youth , who sustained bullet injury on his head and stomach, reportedly died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy test.

It prima facie appears that Lala was killed due to past enmity; further investigation is on, police said.

Locals said that Lala was engaged in a heated argument with some people on Saturday evening as he had reportedly refused to give the extortion money demanded by them.