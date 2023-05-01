Youth shot dead in Keonjhar of Odisha, probe underway

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a youth has allegedly been shot dead in broad daylight in Badbil district of Odisha on Monday, said reports.

The incident took place near the mini tower in ward No.6 of Barbil in Keonjhar district.

The youth was allegedly returning home on his bike when the bike-borne miscreants allegedly open fired at him in broad daylight in a busy area.

However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. The Barbil police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The police has recovered an empty bullet from the spot, said latest reports.

The body has been seized by the police and sent for postmortem.

Earlier on April 8, 2023, in a shocking incident, an Orissa Minerals Development Company Limited (OMDC) employee had been shot dead in Champua.

According to reports, the body of the OMDC employee had been spotted by the locals and recovered from near an electric grid under Barbil police limits.

The deceased employee had been identified as Dushashan Barik. He was a resident of Dalaki basti area in Barbil. He has been shot directly at his head causing his death on the spot.

However, the reason behind the firing and subsequent murder is yet to be ascertained by the police. The Barbil police has initiated a probe into the matter.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.