Dhenkanal: A youth was shot dead near Kaliapani police station in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Gobinda Behera of Kuninda village under Bhuban police limits in Dhenkanal district.

According to report, Gobinda had gone to Kaliapani area along with two of his friends with Rs. 25,000 to buy buffaloes on Wednesday. While they were returning back, two of the buffaloes slipped out of control and rushed into the forest.

Gobinda was shot dead while he was searching for the buffaloes in the forest. His friends admitted him immediately in Bhuban Hospital.

Later as his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Dhenkanal Hospital where he lost his life while he was undergoing treatment.