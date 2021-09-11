Youth shot by miscreants succumbs to injuries in Rourkela

Rourkela: A youth shot by unidentified miscreants on Friday at Railway Colony in Rourkela has succumbed to critical injuries while undergoing treatment at Ispat General Hospital.

Yesterday, some unknown miscreants fired at a couple at the Railway Colony of Rourkela. The couple who has been identified as Jitendra Shah and his wife sustained critical bullet injuries following the firing.

While the exact reason behind the firing is yet to be known, it is suspected that the miscreants might have opened fire at them over past rivalry.

Meanwhile, both Jitendra Shah and his wife were admitted to Ispat General Hospital in critical condition for treatment. Later, he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hospital as his condition was very critical.

Police have initiated a probe to identify the miscreants, added the sources.

