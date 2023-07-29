Youth shot by miscreants in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: A bike-borne youth was shot by some miscreants in Odisha’s Kendrapara district. The incident occurred near Mangala Chakk under the Marshaghai police limits of the district.

The youth has been identified as Sakti Chandra Mohanty (22) of Jagatsinghpur district of the state.

According to sources, the youth was riding his bike, when some miscreants shot him. The two miscreants tried to take the bag Sakti was having and later shot him. Due to the gunshot, he has been critically injured. The locals rescued him and immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital.

After receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. However, the reason behind shooting the youth is yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.