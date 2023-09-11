Youth shot at in Odisha’s Balasore, accused at large, watch

Balasore: A youth turned critical in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday after being shot by a miscreant. As his health condition deteriorated he has been shifted to Cuttack.

The victim has been identified as Binaya Kumar Bihari (Papu).

As per reports, the incident took place near Tilebasa area under Sahadevkhunta Police Station limits. The crime took place reportedly due to past enmity. Following the incident the locals rescued the youth and sent him to Balasore hospital. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His condition is said to be critical.

After being alerted Sahadevkhunta Police rushed to the spot and initiated action. As per latest reports, Police have identified the accused.

Further investigation of the case is underway while the accused is expected to be nabbed at the earliest.

Further reports awaited.

Watch the video here:

