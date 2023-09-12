Youth shot at in Balasore of Odisha, 4 arrested

Balasore: In the latest development to the matter of the youth shot at in Balasore of Odisha, four have been arrested on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that, a youth was critically injured in Balasore district of Odisha on September 11, after being shot by a miscreant. The victim has been identified as Binaya Kumar Bihari (Papu).

As per reports, the incident took place near Tilebasa area under Sahadevkhunta Police Station limits. Reportedly, the crime took place due to past enmity.

Following the incident the locals rescued the youth and sent him to Balasore hospital. However, as his health condition deteriorated, he has been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His condition is said to be critical.

After being informed, the Sahadevkhunta Police rushed to the spot and initiated action. As per latest reports, police have identified the accused.

Further investigation is underway in this matter while the accused is expected to be nabbed at the earliest.