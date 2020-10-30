Youth Sends Facebook Friend Requests To Married Women In Bhadrak, Gets Beaten Up; Watch Video

Bhadrak: Facebook friend request to a married women landed a youth in danger. The youth was dragged on the main road and was beaten up in complete public glare by a woman and her relatives in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

This incident which took place in Banta Square of Bhadrak seemed completely out of a film scene that always gathered crowd.

The youth who is said to be a native of Khaira block in Balasore district had sent a friend request to the married woman, a resident of Sambalpur, and was regularly proposing her via Facebook.

The woman has also alleged that the youth used to regularly send messages on her phone and tortured her both mentally and physically.

When things went out of her hand, the woman decided to set teach him a lesson for which she laid a trap and called the youth to meet her at Banta Square in Bhadrak.

As the youth reached the spot, the woman and her relatives grabbed the man, pulled him out of the car and beat him black and blue in complete public glare. People who noticed were shocked beyond words and were dumbstruck.

Meanwhile, video of the incident has become viral on social media.

The woman and her relatives have been reportedly arrested by the police and forwarded to the court.

Further investigations are on, said the police.

Watch Video Here: