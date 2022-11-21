Youth scientist Sesha Kisan’s wedding tomorrow: Watch

Sambalpur: The most discussed wedding of Sesha Kisan will be held tomorrow in Dhenkanal. He is going to marry Jayshree. Yesterday the couple’s negotiation cum ring ceremony was held yesterday while their marriage is scheduled for tomorrow.

Hailing from Balasingha village in Naktideul block of Sambalpur district in Odisha Sesha Kisan turned a scientist and worked in Germany in lieu of his perseverance and hard work. If reports are to be believed, once upon a time he was grazing cattle in the forest. Later, he put great effort and made his career.

Recently, Sesha returned to Odisha from Germany and he is scheduled to marry tomorrow. His marriage will be held at the Biju Patnaik Kalyan Mandap in Rairakhol on Tuesday. Kisan is going to marry Jayshree Jena of Baliapala area in Balasore district. The decoration at the said Kalyan Mandap where the marriage will be held is in the last leg.

Sunanda Pradhan and Soudamini from Redhakhol will solemnize the wedding of Sesha and Jayshree as the father and mother of Kisan. On Sunday the negotiation ceremony of the couple and ring ceremony was held.

It is to be noted that Sesha Kissan recently returned to Odisha from Germany. His life is an inspiration to others.

Sesha Kisan has also earned doctorate degree. He is working as a scientist in the Gottingen University in Germany. However, the young scientist wants to do something for his fellow brethren in Odisha.

Kisan reportedly lost everybody in his family when he was too young. He then spent life in deep forest. Later, he worked hard and became a scientist.

Importantly, Sesha Kisan took care of as many as 170 poor students when he was in Germany. He financially supported these poor students to continue their academic studies. He hired teachers for them. Since he has struggled a lot, perhaps he has understood what is struggle and so wants to help out others.

Watch the negotiation ceremony cum ring ceremony of the couple here: