Youth Sarpanch Of Odisha’s Rayagada Creates Awareness About Coronavirus, Earns CM’s Praise

By KalingaTV Bureau
Rayagada: Constant toils are being undertaken to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The whole nation has been put under a 21 day lock down. The same has been strictly imposed in Odisha.

Rayagada district is no different.  A youth Hara Prashad Hepruka, Sarpanch of Pur Palli has created awareness among these people.

It is to be noted that he was also the former student of KISS.  This act has been highly praised by CM Naveen Patnaik via a tweet.

