Youth Rescues Huge King Cobra At The Risk Of Life In Odisha; See Pics

Youth Rescues Huge King Cobra At The Cost Of Life In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Locals of Dalijoda area in Odisha’s Cuttack district were surprised to see a man rescuing a huge King Cobra at the risk of his life today.

According to reports, a 12-feet long King Cobra had entered into the Damani Dam in Cuttack in search of food. It had an-hour-long fight with a monitor lizard before making it its prey inside the water of the dam.

Hundreds of the local residents had gathered to see the fight between the King Cobra and monitor lizard. However, a local tribal youth reportedly jumped into the water and rescued the King Cobra, brought it outside and put the poisonous snake around his neck without any fear.

A forest official of Mangarajpur rushed to the spot and rescued the King Cobra from the youth and released into the nearby forest.

The youth was detained by the forest personnel for interrogation for putting the snake around his neck.

