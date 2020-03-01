Youth rapes minor girl for 3 days after abduction in Jajpur, held

Jajpur: In yet another incident of sexual assault on women in the State, a youth allegedly held a minor girl captive for three days and raped her in Kolathala village under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district recently.

The victim has been identified as Subash Khuntia, a resident of Kolathala village.

As per a complaint filed by the victim’s family at Kuakhia police limits, the accused abducted the girl from her house on February 23 and held her captive in his house for three days. The accused repeatedly raped the girl during the captivity.

The matter came to light after the victim was released by the accused and narrated her ordeal before family. A complaint was lodged in connection with the incident later.

Police today sent the victim for medical test to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and lodged at SAKHI one-stop centre.

The accused has been forwarded to court after arrest by police of late.

However, Subash has rubbished the rape allegation and claimed he has been implicated falsely in the case.