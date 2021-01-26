Youth Rapes Five-Year-Old Girl In Angul District Of Odisha

Angul: A youth allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Bantalu village under Thakurgarh police limit of Odisha’s Angul district.

One Rinku of the same village took the girl along with him on the pretext of moving around the village while she was playing with friends at around 12 PM yesterday.

Rinku allegedly raped the minor girl after taking her to a lonely place and dropped her back near her house by threatening to kill her if she informs about the incident to anyone.

However, the girl narrated the entire episode to her family members who question her after noticing bleeding on her private part.

Later, the girl’s family members lodged an FIR against the accused, based on which Thakurgarh police started an investigation into the matter.

The cops took the girl to the hospital for medical examination to ascertain the truth. They also have launched a search operation to trace Rinku and arrest him.