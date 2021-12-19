Youth plays online games, ran away from home after losing around Rs 20,000 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, the 19-year-old youth reportedly ran away from home after losing around Rs 20,000 to online games in Odisha.

According to reports, the youth who has been identified as Khageswar Nayak of Hatibari village in Bhadrak district had reportedly linked the bank account of his father, who is a farmer, to a money transferring app while playing Free Fire and Aqua Ludo games.

However, he lost around 20,000 from his father’s bank account while playing online gaming and then from the house fearing scolding from the family members.

Meanwhile, his family members have started a frantic to trace him. They also circulated Khageswar’s photos at all possible locations to get some clue about him.