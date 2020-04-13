Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Odisha’s Jajpur, Family claims murder Earlier the youth was in home quarantine as he had travelled from Chennai

Jajpur: Mystery shrouded the death of a youth whose body was found hanging from a tree at the garden near his home in Deoda village under Dharmasala police limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Sahu of the same village.

As per reports, Suresh works in a hotel in Chennai. After Coronavirus outbreak he returned Odisha on March 18. Since he travelled from a different state he was asked to remain in home quarantine for 14 days by the dist Govt.

After the home-quarantine period was over Suresh used to stay outdoors, which in turn was not received well by the villagers. Accordingly, his family members and the villagers had quarreled.

After complain by the villagers, Suresh was asked to remain inside home. However, his body was found hanging from tree.

After getting information about it, Police reached the spot and seized the body and sent it for autopsy and started an investigation into the death.

Family members of the deceased has claimed it to be a murder. However, Police investigation is on and the real reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained.