Youth physically abuses girl on Holi in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident in the capital city of Bhubaneswar, a youth has physically abused a girl on Holi that is on Wednesday.

The youth allegedly physically abused the girl while giving her a lift in the Maitri Vihar area of Bhubaneswar said reliable reports.

Alleged the youth took the girl to a deserted place and outraged her modesty. The young woman is a hotel management student.

A victim was abused while she was returning from work at a restaurant.

The accused has been identified as Satya Narayan Sahu. He has been arrested by the Maitri Vihar police and is being questioned.

Police are recording the statement of the young woman for further investigation of the incident.