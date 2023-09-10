Youth murdered in Ganjam, two detained

Ganjam: A youth was found murdered near Nandini Setu under Seragad police limits of Ganjam district yesterday. The police have detained two persons in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Bisoyi of Kumarpani panchayat.

Sources say, Madhusudan along with his aide were returning back from Seragad to their village, when some unknown persons intercepted and attacked them with sharp weapons near Nandini Setu. His colleague fled from the incident spot. Later, the unknown miscreants three him off the bridge.

Some onlookers spotted the body lying in a pool of blood and informed the police about the incident. On being informed, the Seragad police reached the spot and rescued him and rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

It is suspected that Madhusudan was killed over past rivalry. The exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The police have started a probe into the incident and have detained two persons, resident of Barasinghi and two are still absconding.