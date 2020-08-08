Youth murdered in Bhadrak district of Odisha: 2 detained

Chandbali: Four to five persons of a family allegedly murdered a youth after attacking him with sharp weapons in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday. The crime was committed in Sandhagada village under Bansada Police limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Alekh Sahu, son of Dhusasan Sahu of Sandhagada.

As per reports, four to five persons of the village first thrashed Alekha near a Prawn plant and later confined him in their house where they again attacked him with iron rods and sharp weapons (Bhujali). Then they threw him on the road on the road.

After knowing about the happening the victim’s family members rescued him and rushed to Bhadrak hospital. As his condition was critical they then shifted him to SCB Medical in Cuttack where he succumbed to the injury during treatment.

While the reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained the crime was committed due to past enmity as per locals.

The deceased’s father and wife complained the matter in Bansada Police station. Based on the complaint, Police registered a case. Two persons have been detained by Police in this connection.