Youth missing since 3 days found dead in Angul of Odisha

Angul: In a shocking incident, the mutilated body of the youth who went missing three days back was recovered from Angul district of Odisha on Wednesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the mutilated body of the youth was recovered the cashew forest under Parjang police limits from Basoi village in Angul district.

The deceased youth has been identified as Manuja Bishwal of Basoi village in Angul. According to reports, he is said to have suffered deep injuries on his face.

It is worth mentioning that, the cause of the death still remains unclear, but a bike was found lying near the dead body. However, it is assumed that someone threw the young man in the forest after killing him.

Earlier on April 22, 2023 a similar incident had been reported from the same district, a blood soaked body of a youth was recovered from a field at Hulurisingha village.

The deceased had been identified as Prakash Behera, the son of Abhiram Behera of the same village. According to sources, Prakash use to run a chicken store at Hulurisingha Chhak.

Some locals spotted the blood soaked body of Prakash and informed the Angul Town police regarding the incident.

On being informed about the incident, the police reached the spot and recovered the body. The reason behind this gruesome murder is yet to be ascertained.

It is believed that a group of people had attacked him. From the preliminary investigation, it is evident that he was chased and attacked. The police had also recovered Prakash’s mobile and motorcycle from a distance.