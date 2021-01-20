Ganjam: In a gruesome act a, son has allegedly killed his mother with a hammer in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in Banapalli village under Kabisuryanagar police limits of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Polai and the man has been identified as Sanyasi Polai.

According to reports, Sanyasi was intoxicated when he killed his mother. The accused escaped from the spot after Saraswati died.

On being informed, the Kabisuryanagar police arrested Sanyasi while he was asleep near Mardraj High School under the influence of narcotic substances.

The police has recovered the body and initiated an investigation into the matter.