Youth meets watery grave while clicking photo in Mayurbhanj

The deceased has been identified as a student of +3 Science second year at the Udala College

Udala: In a tragic incident, a youth met watery grave in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The unfortunate incident took place at the Tunki water spring under Khunta Police limits in Udala area.

The deceased has been identified as Amitanshu Behera. He was a student of +3 Science second year at the Udala College.

As per reports, the youth had gone to the Tunki water spring along with a few friends to take bath. When they were enjoying at the spot, the youth was clicking a photograph when he lost balance and fell into deep water.

He was later rescued and taken to the hospital, but by then he had died. The doctors at the hospital said that he was brought dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following sad demise of the student.

