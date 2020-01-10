Youth lands in trouble following Tinder chat with girl in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A youth has landed in trouble following his chat with a girl on the dating App Tinder. He has filed a complaint in Chandrasekharpur Police Station in this regard.

As per the complaint, the youth got connected with the girl through Tinder App. Later, they met at a restaurant. In the next meet they spent some intimate moments. However, later the girl started blackmailing him,  the youth claimed. Accordingly he filed the complaint.

Related News
State

Odisha Lok Seva Bhavan Garden To Open For Public From Jan 11

State

Sambalpur SP’s Fake Facebook id detected, Minor…

State

Odisha woman sold off to Haryana man for Rs 3 lakh, rescued

State

Odisha: 1 Dead More Than 20 Injured In Truck-Bus Collision

The youth is a Deputy Manager at a private Bank in Bhubaneswar. And as per the youth the girl belongs to Sonepur.

More detail awaited

You might also like
State

Odisha Lok Seva Bhavan Garden To Open For Public From Jan 11

State

Sambalpur SP’s Fake Facebook id detected, Minor Arrested

State

Odisha woman sold off to Haryana man for Rs 3 lakh, rescued

State

Odisha: 1 Dead More Than 20 Injured In Truck-Bus Collision

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.