Youth lands in trouble following Tinder chat with girl in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A youth has landed in trouble following his chat with a girl on the dating App Tinder. He has filed a complaint in Chandrasekharpur Police Station in this regard.

As per the complaint, the youth got connected with the girl through Tinder App. Later, they met at a restaurant. In the next meet they spent some intimate moments. However, later the girl started blackmailing him, the youth claimed. Accordingly he filed the complaint.

The youth is a Deputy Manager at a private Bank in Bhubaneswar. And as per the youth the girl belongs to Sonepur.

More detail awaited