Youth kills uncle & aunt over land dispute, dumps bodies in well in Odisha

Youth kills uncle & aunt over land dispute, dumps bodies in well in Odisha

Balangir: In a ghastly incident, a youth allegedly killed his uncle and aunt and dumped their bodies in a well in Odisha’s Balangir district on Friday night. The double murder has taken place at Kutrapada village under Bangomunda police limits of the district.

One Kusha Nag of the village had a long-standing dispute with his uncle Trilachan Nag over some land dispute. Their dispute took ugly turn yesterday when Kush attacked Trilachan with a sharp weapon.

When Trilachan’s wife came to his rescue, Kusha also attacked her.

When both Trilachan and his wife died on the spot, the accused dragged their bodies on the road and dumped them in a well.

On being informed about the double murder, Bangomunda police rushed to the village and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court later today, said sources. The bodies also have been recovered and sent to the hospital for postmortem, added the sources.

Kusha was arrested and sent to jail after Trilachan had filed a case against him following fight over the same issue. Kusha had reportedly come on bail.