Youth kills sorcerer in Odisha’s Jajpur district

Jajpur: A youth allegedly killed a sorcerer on Friday in Jajpur district of Odisha. The incident took place in Bandhagan village under Sukinda Police limits in the district. Following the murder, the accused has surrendered at Sukinda Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Shantanu Behera.

As per reports, due to dispute between the wife and husband, Shantanu’s wife has abandoned him and these days living at her father’s house. However, to get back his wife Shantanu had taken help of sorcery and sought help of a sorcerer.

Reportedly, the sorcerer was regularly demanding money from Shantanu. Yesterday as the sorcerer again asked for money, Shantanu got agitated and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

It has been learnt that the accused has surrendered at Sukinda Police Station.

After knowing about the incident Police reached the spot, seized the body and initiated probe of the case.

