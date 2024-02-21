Youth kills self by jumping in front of train in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A youth killed himself by jumping in front of the train in Odisha, said reliable reports in Bhubaneswar, said reports.

The youth jumped in front of the train and lost his life. The dismembered body of a young man was found near the Patia station in Bhubaneswar.

While his identity is still unclear, he was wearing jeans and a black T-shirt. The young man was standing on the edge of the train line when suddenly the train jumped forward.

The police reached the spot and are investigating.

The dead body of a young woman has been found on the railway tracks in Titlagarh district of Odisha said reports on January 13, 2024.

According to reports, the dead body of a young woman was found near the Maniga railway gate near Titilagarh. The body has been severed from the head and are lying on the railway track.

The identity of the dead young woman is yet to be ascertained. The young woman’s sandal is lying near the dead body.

It is unclear whether it is a murder or a suicide. Some people reached the spot and informed the railway police. Detailed reports awaited.

A headless body was found on the railway tracks in Titlagarh of Balangir district of Odisha, said reliable reports on December 18, 2023.

According to reliable reports, the dead body was found on the railway tracks 100 meters away from Saintala station. Reports say that the head was found at a distance on the tracks itself.

The police has reached the spot. The locals and passengers were shocked to see the headless body on the tracks. However, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Whether the death is a suicide or a murder is yet to be ascertained. A detailed probe has been initiated into the matter.