Shocking & Shame! Youth kills father, rapes stepmother in Odisha
On being informed, Tamka police started an investigation into the matter and detained the accused and his stepmother for questioning.
Jajpur: In a shocking and shameful incident, a youth allegedly killed his father and raped his stepmother in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.
The incident took place at Champajhar village under Tamka police station limits of the district.
