Shocking & Shame! Youth kills father, rapes stepmother in Odisha

On being informed, Tamka police started an investigation into the matter and detained the accused and his stepmother for questioning.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Man consumes poison after hacking President to death
Image Credit: Catch News (Representational Image)

Jajpur: In a shocking and shameful incident, a youth allegedly killed his father and raped his stepmother in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The incident took place at Champajhar village under Tamka police station limits of the district.

On being informed, Tamka police started an investigation into the matter and detained the accused and his stepmother for questioning.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.