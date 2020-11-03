Youth Killed Over Past Enmity In Odisha’s Khordha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: A youth has been killed by some unidentified miscreants near Chhanagiri electrical sub-station under Jankia police limits in Khordha district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sheikh Suleman of the village.

Though the reason behind his death was yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that he was murdered over past enmity.

Several criminal cases were pending against Sheikh Suleman, informed police.

On getting information,the police reached the spot and seized the body. The police have also detained two persons in this connection.

