Tangi: A woman was left battling for life while her son was killed on the spot after a sand-laden speeding truck ran over them on National Highway-16 near Rameswar square in Khurda district of Odisha on Monday. Preliminary reports suggest the victims hail from Ganjam district.

According to sources, both vehicles and pedestrians have to use a single road due to the construction work that is underway on the National Highway-16.

At around 2 PM today, the mother-son duo was en route to Berhampur on a motorbike from Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, the speeding truck hit the two and ran over them after the driver of the truck lost balance on the vehicle.

The youth was killed on the spot while his mother was rescued and rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical. Police seized the vehicles and launched a probe into the incident.